Head Start doing outreach work to provide resources for low income families

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At a time when many families are struggling with the rising costs of rent, childcare and basic necessities, a long standing organization is reaching out saying it has the resources to help more families in need.

Head Start is funded by the federal government to help kids from birth to age 5 get a healthy start in life.

Head Start director Julie Novakowski said this summer the organization is doing outreach work because it has the funding to help more families.

Head Start can help families with preschool, special needs and learning disabilities as well as medical, dental and eye care. Parents can also get help with furthering their careers.

“We can support families with going back to school,” Novakowski explained, “learning another language and building up their skills to be their child’s first teacher and advocating for their child as they move through k-12.”

Cory Arballo said his son was admitted to head start a few years ago and received help with a speech delay. He says his son received a lot of attention and care and has grown to love school.

“I think it’s always gonna be a place that he’ll remember as a place where he had family.” Arballo said.

To qualify for Head Start, families need to be at 100-percent of the federal poverty level.

However, there are a certain number of slots available for people who make more than that. Some factors can automatically qualify a child. For example, a child’s family living with relatives that don’t have a home of their own could be a qualifying factor.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.