Hillsboro officer, K9 in patrol vehicle hit by speeding car

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A patrol car with a Hillsboro police officer and K9 inside was hit by another car on Thursday night, the Hillsboro Police Department said.

HPD said just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer was driving north on Southeast 12th Avenue was hit by a speeding car going east on Southeast Oak Street. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released. A K9 inside the car was evaluated by a veterinarian but was not injured.

Two people from the other car were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not available.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

