Man calls paramedics, shoots at neighbor

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Friday after calling for medical help, going inside, then shooting at his neighbor.

Around 6:00 a.m. Friday the Bureau of Emergency Communications created a 911 hangup call after someone gave an address and then hung up. The address was to an apartment on a flag lot in the 300 block of Southeast 157th Avenue.

The information was sent to East Precinct Officers but none were able to respond. At about 6:15 a.m. the caller, Robert Quincy Montgomery Jr., 38, had called back and reported needing medical help. AMR medics responded and briefly talked to Montgomery who then went back into the apartment. Authorities did not release what the reported medical issue was.

Around the same time, Montgomery’s neighbor came outside to get in his car. At 6:27 a.m. the paramedics reported Montgomery came outside with a gun and started shooting at the neighbor.

Paramedics took cover and broadcast that shots were being fired and requested emergency police response. The neighbor was able to drive away safely and was contacted later.

Officers and sergeants from East, Central and North Precincts alongside K9 officers, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham Police responded.

The first officers arrived at 6:32 a.m. and had enough units one minute later to confront Montgomery. Montgomery surrendered immediately and was taken into custody.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate the scene. Once a warrant for the home was granted by a judge, ECST searched the apartment. Found inside were three guns and a large amount of fentanyl and contraband, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Montgomery was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-178164.

