Man on parole sentenced to prison after identity theft, false statements purchasing firearm in Oregon

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man who fled his parole and moved to Oregon was sentenced to federal prison on Friday for using stolen identities to apply for Oregon driver’s licenses and making false statements while attempting to purchase multiple firearms.

Johnny Lee Allen, 45, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.

Allen was on parole following a murder conviction in 1999. He was convicted of second-degree murder in Douglas County, Nebraska and sentenced to 35-50 years but was released in April of 2019, according to court documents.

Shortly after he was released in 2019 Allen cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left Nebraska. Four months later he used a stolen identity to get a Wyoming identification card.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in late August 2019 he showed up in a DMV office in Gresham, Oregon and applied for an ID using the same identity as before,

During this period Allen used his fraudulent ID’s to purchase several guns. On November 1, 2019, he tried to buy a semi-automatic rifle but cancelled the transaction when the background check was delayed.

The next day a woman Allen was dating bought a .40 caliber pistol that he then loaned to three different pawn shops in exchange for money.

In November 2020, he tried to buy a second firearm, but again cancelled his purchase rather than wait for a background check.

In July 2022, Allen used his brothers identity to apply for a second Oregon driver’s license. His second attempt failed when he used the same address as his first Oregon ID and his photo was flagged for potential fraud in the state’s DMV system.

On July 29, 2022 Allen was charged for Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was arrested on December 20, 2022.

Four fraudulent IDs were found on Allen when he was arrested.

Allen plead guilty to a two-count criminal information charging him with aggravated identity theft and making a false statement during purchasing a firearm on March 22, 2023.

