Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.(KSAT via CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a man shot and killed two people who were reportedly trying to rob him.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened Friday afternoon at a Chase Bank about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said a man drove up to an ATM to withdraw money and saw two people approach him who he believed were trying to rob him. The man then shot and killed the two men.

“It was a robbery that didn’t go well for the robbers,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Police said everyone involved is believed to be in their 20s.

According to McManus, the shooting remains under investigation without any immediate charges being filed.

“They’re going to interview him [the victim] further. Right now, we’re looking at he’s the victim of a robbery and was acting in self-defense,” McManus said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, or the men killed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
Ambulance
1 dead, 4 injured in three-car crash in Corvallis
KPTV file image
Marion County 19-year-old sentenced to life in prison after drug deal murder
The family of victim Colin M. Smith shared a photo of him holding a cat. They said the cat’s...
Suspect arrested, charged with stabbing, murder of Portland man
Police car lights,
Woman killed in Salem crash

Latest News

An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously...
Man on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 86-year-old and wounding 2 others
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Flex LTD, Thursday, July 6,...
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states