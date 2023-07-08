Multnomah County implementing new harm-reduction plan

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah county is planning on upping resources for people who use drugs.

The county said they’re planning to give drug users what they need to use drugs safely and calling it “harm reduction.”

The resources will be for drug users who don’t use needles. Things like tin foil and straws for opioid users, glass pipes for those who use methamphetamine or crack or snorting kits with spoons, straws and even a surface.

The county calls it an up-and-coming best practice in harm reduction amidst an overdose crisis.

DJ is a drug user living in Portland and said, “I get emotional when I talk about things that are near and dear to my heart. I’m not proud to say it, but I am a user.”

He, and several others who live on the street who FOX12 poke with are in favor of Multnomah county upping resources for users.

“I think it’s amazing that we can look past our traumas to help them through theirs,” Curtis Bear Cub, a recovering addict, said.

“Portland has people who actually care. Who really, really care,” DJ added.

FOX12 asked Bear Cub if he feels there is a drug problem on the streets.

“No,” he replied. “I think there’s a compassion problem. Seems I recognize in other people what I see in myself. So, what I’d say to people in recovery is just keep trying.”

The county hopes that by distributing the paraphernalia to users it will encourage them to seek further resources.

“I don’t want to be out on the streets,” said a man who goes by ‘G.’ “Last time I was out on the streets, I went to prison. Some people choose to be out on the street, though. When you ask them, they choose to be that way.”

Despite G’s best efforts, he said he wound up on the streets again and is “just a little depressed right now.”

G does praise Portland for its available resources but believes more can be done. He is on board for the county’s harm reduction plan.

Meanwhile, DJ said he’s just happy to get any support he can, because it’s not easy living on the streets.

“I love all of you guys,” he said emotionally to those who have helped him.

The county says the shift to include these drug supplies began this week.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a tweet that he adamantly opposes distributing paraphernalia to encourage a drug that is responsible for 190 overdoses a day in the United States.

