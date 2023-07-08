Officers seize gun from 14-year-old who tries to run in SE Portland
Jul. 8, 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy with a gun who tried to run in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Focused Intervention Team officers noticed a 14-year-old with a warrant in a car at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 21st Avenue. When they told him he was under arrest, he tried to run but was quickly caught and arrested. Officers seized a handgun painted like a toy.
The 14-year-old was taken to the juvenile detention center on the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm
- Loaded Firearm in Public
- Third-degree Escape
- Resist Arrest
- Parole Violation Warrant
