Officers seize gun from 14-year-old who tries to run in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy with a gun who tried to run in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Focused Intervention Team officers noticed a 14-year-old with a warrant in a car at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 21st Avenue. When they told him he was under arrest, he tried to run but was quickly caught and arrested. Officers seized a handgun painted like a toy.

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro officer, K9 in patrol vehicle hit by speeding car

The 14-year-old was taken to the juvenile detention center on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Loaded Firearm in Public

Third-degree Escape

Resist Arrest

Parole Violation Warrant

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.