Officers seize gun from 14-year-old who tries to run in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy with a gun who tried to run in southeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, Focused Intervention Team officers noticed a 14-year-old with a warrant in a car at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 21st Avenue. When they told him he was under arrest, he tried to run but was quickly caught and arrested. Officers seized a handgun painted like a toy.

The 14-year-old was taken to the juvenile detention center on the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm
  • Loaded Firearm in Public
  • Third-degree Escape
  • Resist Arrest
  • Parole Violation Warrant

