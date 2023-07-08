Rapid fire burns home, car, motorhome in Salmon Creek

SALMON CREEK Wash. (KPTV) - A fire in Clark County on Friday damaged a home, car, and motorhome.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Clark County firefighters were called to the fire. When they got to the home on the 1500 block of Northeast 131st Circle crews found heavy fire that appeared to have started in the garage.

The fire had extended to the attic of the home, a nearby car and the motorhome. Crews were able to bring the flames under control in 30 minutes.

According to Clark County Fire District, it is believed five people live in the home but no one was there at the time of the fire. No residents or pets were harmed by the fire.

There is no word if Red Cross has been contacted to house the residents.

