Scoot Henderson injured in Blazer Summer League debut; Blazers suffer buzzer-beater loss

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After being selected as the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson debuted for the Portland Trail Blazers in a Summer League game against the Houston Rockets.

Henderson left the game in the third quarter with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists in the 21 minutes he played, shooting 5/13. According to @TrailBlazersPR on Twitter, Henderson was taken out of the game with a right shoulder injury, though its severity is not yet known.

The Trail Blazers lost the game 99-100 to a buzzer-beater by Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr.

