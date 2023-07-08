A stable weather pattern settles in with near average highs for a while

High 70s to low 80s on tap for the weekend and through the middle of next week.
Goldilocks zone
Goldilocks zone(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning and happy Saturday to you,

As we get into to second weekend of July we’re looking at a continuation of the not so hot, but warmer days. Temperatures this weekend still look like they be in the low to maybe mid-80s. For the rest of the weekend and well into next week. We will be in the morning cloud to afternoon sun pattern with our highs not too far from average in the upper 70s Monday to low 80s the rest of the week. Right now it looks like once we get to Friday a ridge of high pressure will be starting to build. This will take us out of the marine layer mornings we’ll see this week and if the holds out we would start to see warmer highs again in the mid-80s on Friday and then even warmer for the weekend.

Still no sigs of rain and/or thunderstorms at this time, other than possible t’storms east of the Cascades.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
Ambulance
1 dead, 4 injured in three-car crash in Corvallis
KPTV file image
Marion County 19-year-old sentenced to life in prison after drug deal murder
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
Fireworks on the 4th of July
Falling bullet hits toddler after fireworks show in Independence

Latest News

First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/7)
7-7-23
Cool, Cloudy Mornings & Warm, Sunny Afternoons Ahead
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/7)
7/7/2023
More pleasant days ahead