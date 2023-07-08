A stable weather pattern settles in with near average highs for a while

Good morning and happy Saturday to you,

As we get into to second weekend of July we’re looking at a continuation of the not so hot, but warmer days. Temperatures this weekend still look like they be in the low to maybe mid-80s. For the rest of the weekend and well into next week. We will be in the morning cloud to afternoon sun pattern with our highs not too far from average in the upper 70s Monday to low 80s the rest of the week. Right now it looks like once we get to Friday a ridge of high pressure will be starting to build. This will take us out of the marine layer mornings we’ll see this week and if the holds out we would start to see warmer highs again in the mid-80s on Friday and then even warmer for the weekend.

Still no sigs of rain and/or thunderstorms at this time, other than possible t’storms east of the Cascades.

