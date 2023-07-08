Suspect arrested, charged with stabbing, murder of Portland man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland man was arrested Friday for the stabbing murder of Colin Smith early Sunday in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Rahnique U. Jackson of Portland was arrested Friday afternoon by members of the United States Marshals Service in Southeast Portland, according to police.

He was interviewed by PPB detectives and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

On July 2 at about 2 a.m., officers responded to a report that someone was stabbed in the 1400 block of Southeast 12th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Colin Michael Smith, dead at the scene.

