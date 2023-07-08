Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
Ambulance
1 dead, 4 injured in three-car crash in Corvallis
KPTV file image
Marion County 19-year-old sentenced to life in prison after drug deal murder
Victim named in SE Portland stabbing: Family shared this picture, saying Smith's cat is named...
Family, friends remember man killed in SE Portland stabbing: ‘He was a caretaker’
Fireworks on the 4th of July
Falling bullet hits toddler after fireworks show in Independence

Latest News

Head Start providing resources
Head Start doing outreach work to provide resources for low income families
Head Start doing outreach work to provide resources for low income families
Head Start providing resources
Multnomah County implementing new harm-reduction plan
Multnomah County implementing new harm-reduction plan