Tigard seniors get to remain in homes after apartments bought by county

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A long-awaited celebration Friday as residents at Woodspring Apartments learned they would not be forced from their homes after Washington County bought the complex.

Woodspring Tenants Association President Lois Keck said it wasn’t an easy road to this result.

“What is our future?” Keck said. “Nobody would tell us anything. That was an extremely strenuous situation.”

Keck represented her community in negotiations with the former owner, Hamilton Zanze. That company wanted to make the units available on the open market at higher rents, something many residents would not be able to afford.

“But because I didn’t have an alternative, I just said, ‘I’m going to stay and I’m going to fight,’” Keck said.

The former owner wanted to raise rents after obligations to offer federal low-income housing expired in 2021. But Washington County and development manager Andrew Crampton worked behind-the-scenes to work out a deal to buy the apartments and keep rents stable for residents.

“We were able to put the purchase proposal together and really receive approval to begin those negotiations from our board in early spring,” Crampton said.

Crampton said the purchase was made with money available from the state and county. He said the county wanted to step in to help save homes for the seniors.

“Really by practicing an innovative approach, we were able to get the project purchased,” he said.

Keck said she wasn’t sure if she would be able to stay in the end.

“I wouldn’t give up,” she said. “If it’s not going to happen, we’re going to try.”

Woodspring Apartments residents said their work is not done. They said there are several other low-income housing complexes like theirs that face rent increases and they want to make sure those remain affordable.

