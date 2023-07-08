Tunnel 5 evacuation notices lowered; containment up to 35%

Total fire size is 559 acres
Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz visited the command post and the fire line of the Tunnel 5 Fire on Thursday, praising the quick actio
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation levels for the Tunnel 5 fire burning west of White Salmon, Wash. have been lowered to level 1 “be ready” and containment increased to 35% on Saturday, fire managers said.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said the level 1 evacuation is in effect in the same area as previous evacuation notices.

Update 07/08/23 on Tunnel 5- All of the Tunnel 5 affected areas in Skamania County have been reduced to a Level 1...

Posted by Skamania County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 8, 2023

SEE ALSO: Wash. Commissioner of Public Lands visits Tunnel 5 Fire line

Officials said Saturday the fire is 35% contained and 559 acres. They said high winds on Friday caused greater fire activity within the perimeter, leading to smoke but did not threaten containment lines. Crews continued constructing and building the line to raise the containment.

SCSO said State Route 14 remains closed from mileposts 56-65 due to risks from trees and rocks. Cook-Underwood Road is open to local traffic only.

SEE ALSO: Hood River fireworks display cancelled in response to Tunnel 5 wildfire

The Tunnel 5 Fire began on Sunday about two miles west of White Salmon. As many as 10 structures may have been destroyed. The cause is still under investigation.

