Tunnel 5 evacuation notices lowered; containment up to 35%

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - All evacuation levels for the Tunnel 5 fire burning west of White Salmon, Wash. have been lowered to level 1 “be ready” and containment increased to 35% on Saturday, fire managers said.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said the level 1 evacuation is in effect in the same area as previous evacuation notices.

Officials said Saturday the fire is 35% contained and 559 acres. They said high winds on Friday caused greater fire activity within the perimeter, leading to smoke but did not threaten containment lines. Crews continued constructing and building the line to raise the containment.

SCSO said State Route 14 remains closed from mileposts 56-65 due to risks from trees and rocks. Cook-Underwood Road is open to local traffic only.

The Tunnel 5 Fire began on Sunday about two miles west of White Salmon. As many as 10 structures may have been destroyed. The cause is still under investigation.

