Woman killed in Salem crash

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM PDT
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is dead after a single-car crash Friday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. Friday, the Salem Police Department and emergency response crews were called to the scene of a one-truck crash in the 6700 block of Fairway Avenue Southeast. When officers arrived on scene a pick-up truck was on its top in the embankment near the roadway.

A single woman was inside the truck and was found dead on scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

The woman was identified as Taliah Charese Gilchrist, 42.

The preliminary investigation done by the Traffic Team found that Gilchrist was driving northbound on Fairway Avenue and was unable to maintain control of the truck. The truck traveled across a sidewalk, through a landscaped area and reentered the roadway before rolling down a short embankment.

The area was closed to traffic for around four hours as officers did the on-scene investigation.

