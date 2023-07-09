1 dead, 1 injured in crash following shooting in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died, and another was shot in two vehicles that crashed Saturday night in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash at Southeast 102nd Avenue and Southeast Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a two-vehicle crash with one vehicle rolled over. One of the drivers was shot and a passenger had life-threatening injuries. Officers performed CPR at the scene. The two injured people were taken to the hospital, where the passenger died. The person shot is still being treated.

Officers said it is not believed the shooting happened at the same location as the crash. Both incidents are under investigation and no arrests have been made. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-179745.

This is the 34th crash death in Portland this year and the 6th in the last 16 days.

