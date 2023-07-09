A bit warmer today, much cooler tomorrow

Good morning everyone,

We are starting off our day right on track with the expected low temperatures. Today marine layer is not as thick as yesterdays and you can see it on the cameras this morning. Tomorrow and the next couple of days, that will be a different story. With mostly sunny skies in the Portland metro today, we should make it into the low 80s. Monday will be a bit cooler in the low to mid-70s. As we reach Tuesday and progress through the week a slow warmup will take us to a much warmer weekend. Tuesday is expected to get back into the low 80s then warm a degree or two each day until Saturday when it looks like it will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s. It doesn’t look like it will be long lived with temperatures back in the low 80s by the start of next week.

No sign of rain and I always have my eyes on a chance for Thunderstorms during the summer. Nothing west of the Cascades at this point, but there is still a chance for them east this afternoon.

