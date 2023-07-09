High winds lift shed into power lines, sparking fire in Bend

A shed and carport cover caught fire on Saturday due to high winds in Bend.
A shed and carport cover caught fire on Saturday due to high winds in Bend.(Bend Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shed and carport cover lifted by high winds into power lines started a fire on Saturday evening in Bend.

Bend Fire & Rescue said at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 20900 block of Tumalo Road. When they arrived, they found a fire that had already been knocked down by neighbors with fire extinguishers. They said the fire was primarily contained to a shed next to the home.

First responders said high winds blew the shed and a metal carport-style frame and cover about 20 feet into the air. The structures hit power lines, which caused them to arc and an ignition. The shed landed in dry grass that caused the fire to spread to lawn equipment and construction materials inside a wooden shed.

A shed and carport cover caught fire due to high winds on Saturday in Bend.
A shed and carport cover caught fire due to high winds on Saturday in Bend.(Bend Fire & Rescue)

The fire department said two power lines were damaged by the contact with the structure and arc of electricity. Pacific Power responded to repair the lines.

BF&R reminds residents with hot weather, it is a good idea to reduce combustible vegetation. Dry vegetation can quickly spread to nearby structures or other materials.

