Hillsboro bicyclist dies in crash with log truck on Oregon coast

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro bicyclist died after a crash with log truck on Friday in Lincoln County, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said at about 1:15 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to U.S. 101 near milepost 125 in Lincoln County. When they arrived, they found a bicyclist and an empty log-hauling semi-truck involved in a crash. The bicyclist died at the scene. He has been identified as 57-year-old Bradley Stark of Hillsboro.

Troopers learned Stark was traveling southbound on U.S. 101 when his bike collided with the semi-truck for unknown reasons.

OSP said the crash is still under investigation and will be sent to the district attorney’s office for review when complete.

