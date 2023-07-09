Level 3 evacuations issued for fire in Wasco County near Mt. Hood National Forest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A growing wildfire has prompted Level 3 GO NOW evacuations for several campgrounds in Wasco County Saturday afternoon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a fire was reported near Boulder Lake and Bonney Meadow campgrounds.

The level 3 GO NOW notice includes the following campgrounds:

Boulder Lake campground

Bonney Meadow campground

Badger Lake campground

Camp Windy

Post Camp campground

Forest Roads 4480, 4481 and 4890 are also closed, they said.

At the time of the posting, the fire was about 25 acres.

Updates are being posted to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here

Level 3 evacuations issued for fire in Wasco County near Mt. Hood (Wasco County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.