Level 3 evacuations issued for fire in Wasco County near Mt. Hood National Forest
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A growing wildfire has prompted Level 3 GO NOW evacuations for several campgrounds in Wasco County Saturday afternoon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a fire was reported near Boulder Lake and Bonney Meadow campgrounds.
The level 3 GO NOW notice includes the following campgrounds:
- Boulder Lake campground
- Bonney Meadow campground
- Badger Lake campground
- Camp Windy
- Post Camp campground
Forest Roads 4480, 4481 and 4890 are also closed, they said.
At the time of the posting, the fire was about 25 acres.
Updates are being posted to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here
