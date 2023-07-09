Merwin Special Kids day provides accessible outdoor space for children with disabilities

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Erin Herberholz says it’s not easy finding a space outdoors that can accommodate her son Brent, who has muscular dystrophy.

“We are in Beaverton currently and so there’s not a lot of areas to really fish over there that are handicap accessible,” she said.

Year after year, Pacific Power’s Merwin Special Kids Day provides that space for families around the area to give their kids a chance to reel one in with help from volunteers.

Each kid can catch up to five fish from the thousands filling the Merwin Hatchery and the fishers with the biggest trout got to take home a trophy.

The biggest catch of the day on Saturday weighed 6.5 pounds.

“First prize is a guided fishing trip for the entire family. Then there are camping equipment, tents, and sleeping bags and you know, reels and rods they can get,” said Diana Knous, Pacific Power’s regional business manager. “It’s quite a competition, there’s a lot of excitement about that.”

The real reward for Herberholz was seeing her son have fun by the water.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this because we’re trying to always find things to do for kids with special needs with my son who has muscular dystrophy,” she said. “It’s really emotional because we’ve never done anything like this before and having something so special for him.”

