Pleasant July weather for the next several days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Once again the stratus clouds were very stubborn to clear out today, lingering into the early afternoon hours over the Portland metro area. That kept our high temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday! A total forecast bust!

Models are indicating Sunday should be a mostly sunny day, but we knocked down our high temperatures just a little bit in case that marine layer wants to hold on for another day. Portland area temperatures should top out in the low 80s if we get sunshine in the early afternoon.

Eastern Oregon got some thunderstorm action Saturday afternoon, but activity should die down later tonight. There’ll be another chance for isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening east of the Cascades. It’ll also be quite gusty through the Gorge. Gusts might hover around 30 MPH in the mountains, so we’ll keep an eye on that since a new fire broke out near Boulder Lake. It’s still very small.

Monday looks cloudier and cooler, with high temperatures falling back down into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The rest of the 7-day forecast features morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with a very gradual warming trend as we head towards next weekend. Depending on the position of a couple of low pressure systems in the Gulf of Alaska and central Canada, it appears a stronger ridge will set in, leading to a potentially hot and sunny weekend. For now, nothing to be alarmed about.

Overnight lows are staying seasonable, in the mid to upper 50s.

