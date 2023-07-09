Portland man found dead, man in custody in Cape Meares

CAPE MEARES, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man died, and one person is in custody after a shooting in Cape Meares on Saturday morning, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said just after 10 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Fourth Street Northwest in Cape Meares. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old Portland-area man dead in a possible homicide.

The major crimes team responded and identified a person of interest. Detectives took 31-year-old Jonathan Morriss of Portland into custody. He was taken to the Tillamook County jail on unrelated charges.

TCSO said the on-scene investigation is expected to continue Sunday. The Oregon State Police forensics team is also investigating.

