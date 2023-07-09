Suspect charged with stabbing man in SE Portland; friends say victim was defending another

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland man was arrested Friday for the murder of Colin Smith in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Smith who worked at The Ox restaurant in Northeast Portland. Greg Denton, the restaurant’s owner and a friend of Smith, said he’s pleased someone is in custody.

“It’s good news,” he said. “And of course mixed with all kinds of sadness for all parties involved in something as horrible as this.”

Denton said Smith was loved by many of his co-workers and friends. The restaurant has been open for a short time now since his death, and Denton says it’s not quite the same. He said Smith is dearly missed.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to exemplify what Colin meant to us and to the staff and kind of put our love and efforts towards taking care of people,” Denton said.

According to police, Smith was stabbed in the early morning of July 2 near the Highdive Bar in southeast Portland. When officers arrived, they found him dead.

Rahnique U. Jackson of Portland was arrested Friday afternoon by members of the United States Marshals Service in Southeast Portland, according to police. He was interviewed by PPB detectives and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Friends of Smith said he wasn’t the initial target in the altercation that caused his death. Instead, they claim he was defending somebody else.

“It’s not surprising,” Denton said. Denton was not at the scene but says he’s the heard same story. “He is a protector. So, there’s a huge hole left here at Ox and we’re going to try and get through it day by day.”

Denton set up a GoFundMe for Smith’s family, who he said had no choice but to travel on very unfortunate circumstances.

“It’s a tremendous financial burned for people who weren’t expecting a financial burden,” Denton said. “So any help would be lovely.”

He said he recently spoke with Smith’s mother and sister, who he said are doing about as well as you’d expect.

“As they said to me, a lot of family and friends are circling the wagon and we just want to be there for them,” Denton said.

