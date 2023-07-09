Toxin advisory issued for Lacamas Lake in Clark County

Clark County Public Health issued a warning advisory Friday for elevated levels of algae cyano-toxins in Lacamas Lake.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people and pets. Officials recommend no swimming or water skiing in affected water, and no water contact for animals.

Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people and pets. Officials recommend no swimming or water skiing in affected water, and no water contact for animals.

Officials also said to clean fish well and discard organs.

Algae blooms are also in Vancouver Lake and Round Lake, but officials say toxins at those lakes are below threshold levels.

