Toxin advisory issued for Lacamas Lake in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health issued a warning advisory Friday for elevated levels of algae cyano-toxins in Lacamas Lake.

Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people and pets. Officials recommend no swimming or water skiing in affected water, and no water contact for animals.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah County will give drug users tin foil, straws, glass pipes

Officials also said to clean fish well and discard organs.

Algae blooms are also in Vancouver Lake and Round Lake, but officials say toxins at those lakes are below threshold levels.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.