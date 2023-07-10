1 dead following shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person has been found dead after responding to a shooting Sunday evening.

North Precinct officers responded to the 8400 block of North Fessenden Street at 9:48 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

PPB officers arriving on the scene found the body of a still unidentified man.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 and reference case number 23-180335.

