PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says 10 people have been arrested following a mission to cut down on retail theft in North Portland.

Officers with the North Precinct spent Saturday working across Delta Park, North Interstate and Jantzen beach areas, according to police.

10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation. (PPB)

The following were arrested during the retail theft mission:

Chloe Schmitt Christenson, 29

Theft III

Warrant-Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Entry Into a Motor Vehicle and Elude

Jenny Leigh Stanley, 34

Charges: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Unlawful Entry Into A Motor Vehicle.

Warrant: Theft (5 counts), Theft 3

Kendra Bley, 29

Theft 2

Frederick Owen Jefferson, 59

Charges Theft 2, Theft 3, and Trespass II.

Theft 2, Theft 3

Warrant: Failure to Appear, Theft2 / Harassment (Clackamas County), Assault 4 (Multnomah)

Victor Kustar, 37

Warrant: Dangerous drugs PCS felony

Luke Traffie 37

Theft 2

Zane Elliott, 41

Theft 3

Luke Grant, 36

Drug Charges and Traffic Citations

Lauren Milligan, 32

Theft 3

Jonathan E. Mancilla, 29

Traffic citations

Warrant: Failure to Appear, DUII, Possession of Meth

PPB says in total, officers were able to arrest the 10 suspects, and recover a stolen car, as well as $1,193 in stolen property. Two suspects were able to escape arrest.

