15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes in Nestucca Bay

Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy is missing and presumed dead after a small crabbing boat capsized in Nestucca Bay on Friday, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a 40-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were crabbing Friday evening in a 12-foot boat near the mouth of the bay when it capsized, throwing all three into the water. The man and the 17-year-old were able to make it to shore, but the 15-year-old disappeared.

SEE ALSO: Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing

Crews searched the water and shoreline for the past two days, but the missing boy has not been recovered and is presumed dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boat was recovered just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Oregon State Marine Board conducted an investigation and found there were an insufficient number of life jackets on board the boat. The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old was not wearing a life jacket when the boat capsized.

“These types of incidents happen in the blink of an eye. It is important to be wearing life jackets, or have them readily available immediately,” said Deputy Greiner. “Oregon law requires children 12 and under to be wearing a properly fitted USCG approved PFD while on a boat that is underway. All non swimmers, regardless of age, should be wearing PFD’s when on the water.”

The sheriff’s office says the search for the missing boy, as well as the boating investigation, are ongoing. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Smoke rises over Mt. Hood in the Boulder Fire in Wasco County.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
KPTV file image
Hillsboro bicyclist dies in crash with log truck on Oregon coast

Latest News

Man dead after shooting in SE Portland Centennial Neighborhood
Man dead after shooting in SE Portland Centennial Neighborhood
Jesuit High grad is MLB draft pick No. 10 to Miami Marlins
Jesuit High grad is MLB draft pick No. 10 to Miami Marlins
Jesuit High grad is MLB draft pick No. 10 to Miami Marlins
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing