Cooler and cloudier Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures were in the low 80s as of 4 p.m. Sunday, so some spots may top out in the mid 80s around the Portland area. That’s a good 10 degrees warmer than it was at the same time yesterday! It all has to do with that cloud cover- and it was mostly sunny for most of the day today.

A stronger surge of marine air will cloud us up later tonight and Monday morning. Plan on a pretty gray start tomorrow, with some clearing in the early evening hours. Patchy drizzle is possible along the coast. The additional clouds will drop our metro area high temperatures back into the mid 70s.

We’re in a pretty typical pattern through midweek- morning clouds to afternoon sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures in the low 80s. Things will heat up heading into next weekend as a ridge strengthens. We may see highs around 90 degrees on Friday and then even warmer on Saturday. We’ll start to cool back down on Sunday, but temperatures will still be in the upper 80s.

We don’t see any rain chances in the western valleys over the next seven days.

