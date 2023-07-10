Jesuit High grad is MLB draft pick No. 10 to Miami Marlins

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - The Miami Marlins chose Jesuit High School graduate Noble Meyer as their 10th pick at the MLB draft in Seattle on Sunday.

University of Oregon commit Noble didn’t even need to wait to 12 in home of the Seahawks. Now his flock awaits in South Beach

“That’s the opposite side of the country,” Noble says.

Noble Meyer will forever be the No. 10 pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

“Dreams come true, it’s the first step to the next stage so I am ready,” he says.

The 18-year-old stands 6-feet, 5-inches as king of high school hill - the highest drafted prep pitcher.

“I go out there, I am looking to win no matter what happens, I flush it, next pitch and the fastball is pretty good too.”

Noble’s four-pitch mix is headed by that occasional triple digit heat that his high school pitching coach, Jeff Jensen saw first-hand exploding off his right hand in four seasons with the Crusaders.

“As Noble progressed through his high school, everybody saw his talent level,” pitching coach Jensen says. “He was 80 mph when he came in as a freshman so yeah, he’s made quite the jump.”

Mom and Dad -- Erica and Mike -- have seen every jump of their Noble’s young life.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere without her she’s the rock of my life,” Noble says.

“He is my first born, right? It’s special,” says Erica Meyer, his mom. “To see him do this and just live his dream and watch everything come together, it’s just been unreal and miraculous.”

“That’s a big number [10] yeah so he’s so excited,” says his dad, Mike Noble. “This turned out really well for him.”

Noble’s similar looking sophomore brother at Jesuit High, Brody, is figuring it all out too.

“I am getting everything [Miami],” Brody says. “I am going to go get a jersey after this for sure.”

Better also order one up for Jesuit High Head Baseball Coach Colin Griffin...part of the Meyer Squad that traveled 30-deep up I-5 from the Rose City to The Emerald City.

“This puts us on the national map again,” Griffin says. “He’s already a well-known name on everyone’s television but now in the Major League world, he’s gonna bring Oregon to become a bunch of Marlins fans. I am so happy for the state of Oregon, this is really special. I am really proud of Noble and how mature he has been about this. It’s a real cool deal.”

Just about cool as it gets for Noble Meyer’s friends and family.

Noble is the highest kid drafted out of the Beaver State since Adley Rutschman went No. 1 overall to Baltimore in 2019....the Sherwood High and Oregon State legend will compete in his first All-Star game and Home Run Derby. The American League catcher will have his dad, Randy, pitch to him in the Derby ahead of the 93rd Mid-Summer Classic on FOX 12.

