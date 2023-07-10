Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Smoke rises over Mt. Hood in the Boulder Fire in Wasco County.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
KPTV file image
Hillsboro bicyclist dies in crash with log truck on Oregon coast

Latest News

FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
Tips to turn your hobby into extra cash
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
19-year-old Keanu Michael Lorton.
Teen named as victim in deadly Portsmouth Neighborhood shooting