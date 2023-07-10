Man dead after shooting in SE Portland Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the southeast Portland Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Southeast 174th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Police said they have not detained or arrested anyone at this time. They also did not release any suspect information.

During the investigation, Southeast 174th Avenue will be closed from Southeast Main Street to Southeast Mill Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Portland police and reference case number 23-180335:

