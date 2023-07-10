Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2022 deadly shooting in Portland

Jail cell
Jail cell(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man will spend two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting that happened in the Centennial neighborhood in October of 2022.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Travis Raymond Helms pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree attempted robbery. He was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

The shooting happened on Oct. 18, 2022, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.

Ian L. Beyers.
Ian L. Beyers.(PPB)

The district attorney’s office says video surveillance confirmed the shooting.

Helms is currently in custody in the Multnomah County Jail and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Smoke rises over Mt. Hood in the Boulder Fire in Wasco County.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
KPTV file image
Hillsboro bicyclist dies in crash with log truck on Oregon coast

Latest News

"Hell on Wheels" box truck stolen in southeast Portland
PETA’s stolen ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck found vandalized in SE Portland
Newport mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation
Newport mayor resigns after accusations of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts
1 dead following shooting in North Portland
1 dead following shooting in St. Johns.
1 dead following shooting in North Portland