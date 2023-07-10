Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2022 deadly shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man will spend two decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting that happened in the Centennial neighborhood in October of 2022.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Travis Raymond Helms pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree attempted robbery. He was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

The shooting happened on Oct. 18, 2022, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.

The district attorney’s office says video surveillance confirmed the shooting.

Helms is currently in custody in the Multnomah County Jail and will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

