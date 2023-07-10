Newport mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation

Multiple Newport City Council members, former mayors and more than 50 people rallied this weekend and called for the mayor’s resignation.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple Newport City Council members, two former mayors and more than 50 people who live in Newport rallied this weekend and called for the mayor’s resignation.

According to a report released Friday by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Mayor Dean Sawyer has for years posted “hateful rhetoric” memes to a private law enforcement only group on Facebook.

Sawyer has belonged to the group since 2016 after serving as a Newport police officer for 30 years. He was elected mayor in 2018.

The Newport City Council will hold a special meeting Monday to address the allegations.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners also released a statement which says in part:

“As elected officials representing a richly diverse community, we are disturbed and saddened by Friday’s news report that Mayor Dean Sawyer of Newport has for years posted hateful, racist, homophobic, transphobic and violent “jokes” to a private Facebook page.”

Their statement went on to say the board supports Newport’s diverse community and they condemn the mayor’s behavior.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

