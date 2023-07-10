Newport mayor resigns after accusations of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) – Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer has resigned following accusations of “hateful rhetoric” memes posted to a private law enforcement-only group on Facebook.

According to a report released Friday by Oregon Public Broadcasting, Sawyer has posted to the group since 2016 after serving as a Newport police officer for 30 years. He was elected mayor in 2018.

Following the report, multiple Newport City Council members, two former mayors and Newport residents rallied this past weekend and called for the mayor’s resignation.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners also released a statement which says in part:

“As elected officials representing a richly diverse community, we are disturbed and saddened by Friday’s news report that Mayor Dean Sawyer of Newport has for years posted hateful, racist, homophobic, transphobic and violent “jokes” to a private Facebook page.”

Their statement went on to say the board supports Newport’s diverse community and they condemn the mayor’s behavior.

