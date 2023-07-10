Nice & mild start to the week

Good morning! It’s a quiet start to the week weather-wise across western Oregon and southwest Washington, but an active start in north central Oregon & south central Washington.

A trough of low pressure is sliding through the region, generating showers and thunderstorms around the Cascades, the eastern Gorge & the Columbia River Basin. Meanwhile, low clouds are draped over most of the lowlands west of the Cascades. Spots of drizzle will be possible from time to time, mainly along the coast. Clouds are going to be stubborn to clear out today, so expect a cooler afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s in the metro area. Unfortunately, gusty wind through the eastern Gorge and Columbia River Basin will elevate the fire danger. A red flag warning is in effect through this evening to highlight the critical fire danger.

Onshore flow will weaken between Tuesday and Thursday, bringing less cloud cover each morning, and more sunshine during the late morning – afternoon time frame. Temperatures will be a bit warmer each day, topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. All in all, our weather should be pretty nice for most of the workweek. That being said, much warmer weather is on tap Friday-Sunday.

Toward the end of the week, a ridge of high pressure will build northward out of the southwestern United States. Expect plenty of sunshine and much warmer afternoons. Highs should range between the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a great workweek!

