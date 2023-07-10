Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing

Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an overturning of his death sentence by the Oregon Supreme Court.(Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an overturning of his death sentence by the Oregon Supreme Court.

In November of 2021, the state court overturned Rogers’ latest death sentence and sent it back to Clackamas County circuit court due to a recent change to the definition of “aggravated murder” under Oregon law.

Then, in December of 2022, then Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences for everyone on Oregon’s death row to life without parole.

Rogers, who is being held at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, has been tied to the murders of seven women.

Rogers preferred to target drug addicts, sex workers, and runaways.

The bodies of six of his victims were found at a dump site on private land outside Molalla.

Rogers was sentenced to death for his 1988 conviction in the murder of his last victim, Jennifer Lisa Smith, whom he killed on August 7, 1987.

Rogers was then convicted in May 1989 for the murders of 23-year-old Lisa Marie Mock, 26-year-old Maureen Ann Hodges, 35-year-old Christine Lotus Adams, 20-year-old Cynthia De Vore, 26-year-old Nondace Cervantes, and 16-year-old Riatha Gyles.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Smoke rises over Mt. Hood in the Boulder Fire in Wasco County.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
KPTV file image
Hillsboro bicyclist dies in crash with log truck on Oregon coast

Latest News

Jail cell
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2022 deadly shooting in Portland
"Hell on Wheels" box truck stolen in southeast Portland
PETA’s stolen ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck found vandalized in SE Portland
Newport mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation
Newport mayor resigns after accusations of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts
1 dead following shooting in North Portland