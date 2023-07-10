Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an overturning of his death sentence by the Oregon Supreme Court.

In November of 2021, the state court overturned Rogers’ latest death sentence and sent it back to Clackamas County circuit court due to a recent change to the definition of “aggravated murder” under Oregon law.

Then, in December of 2022, then Governor Kate Brown commuted the death sentences for everyone on Oregon’s death row to life without parole.

Rogers, who is being held at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, has been tied to the murders of seven women.

Rogers preferred to target drug addicts, sex workers, and runaways.

The bodies of six of his victims were found at a dump site on private land outside Molalla.

Rogers was sentenced to death for his 1988 conviction in the murder of his last victim, Jennifer Lisa Smith, whom he killed on August 7, 1987.

Rogers was then convicted in May 1989 for the murders of 23-year-old Lisa Marie Mock, 26-year-old Maureen Ann Hodges, 35-year-old Christine Lotus Adams, 20-year-old Cynthia De Vore, 26-year-old Nondace Cervantes, and 16-year-old Riatha Gyles.

