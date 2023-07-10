PETA’s stolen ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck found vandalized in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” truck which was reported stolen in southeast Portland last week has been found.

The truck, which is covered in images of chickens in crates and a logo of a chef holding a dead chicken, was stolen near Southeast 72nd and Southeast Flavel on the night of Monday, July 3, or the morning of Tuesday, July 4.

A Portland police officer found the truck abandoned in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood on Friday, July 7.

PETA says the truck was stripped of its exterior wrap, as well as sound equipment and electronics. The suspects reportedly damaged the back door, cracked the windshield, and punched out the ignition.

The suspects have not yet been found. PETA says police do have video of the suspects, who allegedly drove the truck to a local Taco Bell to get food.

As a thank you for finding the stolen truck, PETA says it will be delivering vegan chicken sandwiches to the Portland Police Bureau.

The animals rights nonprofit organization says the truck was in Portland to honor the chickens that were killed when a semi-truck overturned on I-5 last month.

