Stolen battleship model found in pieces by FOX 12 viewer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A historic battleship model that was stolen in March has been found, but in several pieces.

The model of the USS Missouri was owned by Rick Piper and built by model-maker Robert Muller. Piper says he often set the boat up on display with historical records that detailed its use in World War II.

RELATED: Portland man offers reward for return of stolen 100-pound model boat

After the model was stolen, he offered a $1,000 reward for its return.

Piper says a woman contacted him this week, saying she found pieces of the model inside several garbage bags near a dumpster in southeast Portland. She had seen FOX 12′s previous coverage of the theft and recognized the ship.

Much of the metal used in the model had been stripped away. He offered her the reward money anyway, but says she wouldn’t accept it.

SEE ALSO: Old Town Pizza’s fundraiser encourages community to give back, ‘Believe in Portland’

Piper is giving any salvageable parts to the model maker for use in future projects.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.