Teen named as victim in deadly Portsmouth Neighborhood shooting

19-year-old Keanu Michael Lorton.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Portsmouth Neighborhood shooting.

Officers with the North Precinct responded around 2:38 a.m. to the 8400 block of North Exeter Avenue July 5.

Once at the scene, police found the body of 19-year-old Keanu Michael Lorton, who went by the name Nunu.

Lorton’s death has been ruled by the medical Examiner as homicide by gunshot.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-176254.

