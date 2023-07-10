Teen stranded on Proposal Rock rescued by Coast Guard in Tillamook Co.

An 18-year-old man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Neskowin Beach on Saturday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Neskowin Beach on Saturday evening.

A Coast Guard air crew responded after the teen became stranded on Proposal Rock and airlifted him to safety. The Coast Guard says he only suffered minor injuries on his hands.

SEE ALSO: Clackamas firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

They also rescued a second person from the shore who had tried to reach the 18-year-old by water.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
Head Start providing resources
Multnomah County will give drug users tin foil, straws, glass pipes
Smoke rises over Mt. Hood in the Boulder Fire in Wasco County.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood
Police car lights,
Woman killed in Salem crash

Latest News

Newport mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation
Newport mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation
Newport mayor accused of ‘hateful’ Facebook posts; people call for his resignation
Teen stranded on Proposal Rock rescued by Coast Guard in Tillamook Co.
FILE
Man dead after shooting in SE Portland Centennial Neighborhood