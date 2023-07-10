Teen stranded on Proposal Rock rescued by Coast Guard in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An 18-year-old man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Neskowin Beach on Saturday evening.

A Coast Guard air crew responded after the teen became stranded on Proposal Rock and airlifted him to safety. The Coast Guard says he only suffered minor injuries on his hands.

They also rescued a second person from the shore who had tried to reach the 18-year-old by water.

