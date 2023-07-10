Tunnel 5 Fire 80% contained at 529 acres

Evacuation notices were lowered to level 1 for the Tunnel 5 Fire on Saturday.(Tunnel 5 Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SKAMANIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As of Monday afternoon, the Tunnel 5 Fire in Southwest Washington, has 80% containment.

Since it started on July 2 in the unincorporated community of Underwood across from Hood River, the fire has consumed 529 acres. Eleven engines, four crews, two helicopters, and three dozers are part of the 256-person fire response team.

Due to the fire, Washington State Route 14 is still blocked between mileposts 56 and 65.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office reduced the degree of evacuation on Saturday for all locations affected by the Tunnel 5 Fire to degree 1. A level 1 notification, according to the sheriff’s office, advises residents to be prepared in case an evacuation is required.

The interagency Southwest Washington Fire Information Facebook page stated that Monday’s status update would be the final one regarding the Tunnel 5 Fire since “Northwest Team 12 will transition to a type 4 organization starting tomorrow.”

