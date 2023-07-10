Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a woman was found Monday in a rural area of Wilsonville under suspicious circumstances, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 p.m. deputies found the body in the 26000 block of Southwest Stafford Road.

People were being asked to avoid the area as the sheriff’s office investigated.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson would not immediately release any details other than the “death is suspicious in nature.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

