Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a woman was found Monday in a rural area of Wilsonville under suspicious circumstances, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 p.m. deputies found the body in the 26000 block of Southwest Stafford Road.

People were being asked to avoid the area as the sheriff’s office investigated.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson would not immediately release any details other than the “death is suspicious in nature.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

