Woodburn police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, Woodburn police asked for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

On Saturday, July 8, around 7:25 a.m., a suspect committed an armed robbery at C & M Market at 936 North Pacific Highway.

The suspect waited for all the customers to leave the store before approaching the front counter, then brandished a handgun and forced an employee to open the cash register, according to a police statement. The suspect then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a 20-30 year old Black man, around 5′06″ to 5′08″ tall, weighing 160lbs, wearing a black jacket and a teal baseball cap, faded distressed jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

