Woodburn police asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery

Woodburn police are asking for help identifying this armed robbery suspect.
Woodburn police are asking for help identifying this armed robbery suspect.(Woodburn police department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, Woodburn police asked for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

On Saturday, July 8, around 7:25 a.m., a suspect committed an armed robbery at C & M Market at 936 North Pacific Highway.

The suspect waited for all the customers to leave the store before approaching the front counter, then brandished a handgun and forced an employee to open the cash register, according to a police statement. The suspect then ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a 20-30 year old Black man, around 5′06″ to 5′08″ tall, weighing 160lbs, wearing a black jacket and a teal baseball cap, faded distressed jeans, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Smoke rises over Mt. Hood in the Boulder Fire in Wasco County.
Level 3 evacuations issued for Boulder Fire near Mt. Hood; fire at 100 acres and growing
File
Gov. Kotek signs Oregon rent increase limit into law
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
1 driver dead after 2-car crash in SE Portland; 2nd driver shot, injured, police say
KPTV file image
Hillsboro bicyclist dies in crash with log truck on Oregon coast

Latest News

A man was found dead, and another is in custody after a shooting in Cape Meares on Saturday.
Portland man dead, man in custody after shooting in Cape Meares
Officers seized a gun from a 14-year-old in southeast Portland.
Officers seize gun from 14-year-old who tries to run in SE Portland
Pistol and rifle seized during search
Old Town shooting suspect arrested
Attempted Murder in Hillsboro
Hillsboro man sentenced to 90 months in prison for attempted murder