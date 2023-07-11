2 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to shots fired in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street.

Police says two people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals and they are expected to survive.

According to police, witnesses reported a vehicle driving the suspect or suspects stopped in the area and multiple shots were fired. The suspect vehicle then drove off before police were called.

No arrests have been made at this time. A description of the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle have not been provided by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

