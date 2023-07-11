2 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Portland

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Portland early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to shots fired in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street.

Police says two people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals and they are expected to survive.

According to police, witnesses reported a vehicle driving the suspect or suspects stopped in the area and multiple shots were fired. The suspect vehicle then drove off before police were called.

SEE ALSO: Father of man killed in NE 33rd hit-and-run still seeking answers

No arrests have been made at this time. A description of the suspect(s) and the suspect vehicle have not been provided by police.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
KPTV File Image
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes in Nestucca Bay
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation.
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation

Latest News

48-hour drag show underway
Longest drag stage-show underway in downtown Portland
Longest drag stage show underway in downtown Portland
Traffic death 6/29/23 sign
Father of man killed in NE 33rd hit-and-run still seeking answers
Father of man killed in NE 33rd hit-and-run still seeking answers