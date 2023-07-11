CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Clark County early Tuesday.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on westbound NE Padden Parkway, just west of NE 94th Avenue.

According to CCSO, employees of a traffic-flagging company had parked a Ford F150 and a GMC heavy-duty work vehicle on the shoulder in the 8700 block of NE Padden Pkwy, facing westbound. The crew’s workers were beginning to place cones for nearby construction when just east, a Waste Connections garbage truck was traveling westbound in the right lane of NE Padden Pkwy.

4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Speaking with deputies, the garbage truck driver reported seeing at least one crew worker in the road, so he began changing lanes, not seeing a silver Dodge Dart already there.

The Dodge reportedly wrapped around the front of the garbage truck’s bumper, as both vehicles went to the right, with the Dodge being pushed into the GMC work truck.

After being hit, the GMC truck was pushed off the road and onto its side in a nearby ditch.

The Dodge Dart, detached from the garbage truck, as it moved forward striking the back of the Ford F150.

According to deputies, none of the crew workers were injured.

The Dodge Dart driver was trapped inside the car and was removed by extraction, before being taken to a hospital. According to the CCSO, he did not appear to be “significantly injured.”

4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

