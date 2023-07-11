4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital

4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person is in the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Clark County early Tuesday.

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 6:25 a.m. on westbound NE Padden Parkway, just west of NE 94th Avenue.

According to CCSO, employees of a traffic-flagging company had parked a Ford F150 and a GMC heavy-duty work vehicle on the shoulder in the 8700 block of NE Padden Pkwy, facing westbound. The crew’s workers were beginning to place cones for nearby construction when just east, a Waste Connections garbage truck was traveling westbound in the right lane of NE Padden Pkwy.

4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Speaking with deputies, the garbage truck driver reported seeing at least one crew worker in the road, so he began changing lanes, not seeing a silver Dodge Dart already there.

SEE ALSO: Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend during Portland standoff

The Dodge reportedly wrapped around the front of the garbage truck’s bumper, as both vehicles went to the right, with the Dodge being pushed into the GMC work truck.

After being hit, the GMC truck was pushed off the road and onto its side in a nearby ditch.

The Dodge Dart, detached from the garbage truck, as it moved forward striking the back of the Ford F150.

According to deputies, none of the crew workers were injured.

The Dodge Dart driver was trapped inside the car and was removed by extraction, before being taken to a hospital. According to the CCSO, he did not appear to be “significantly injured.”

4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.
4-vehicle crash sends Clark County driver to hospital.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
KPTV File Image
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes in Nestucca Bay
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation.
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation

Latest News

Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say
School lunch (FILE)
60 sites offering free meals for youth across Multnomah County
Milwaukie officer hit by Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office car during robbery pursuit
Jail cell
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing ex-girlfriend during Portland standoff