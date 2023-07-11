60 sites offering free meals for youth across Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County is letting residents know 60 locations are now offering free meals to youth across the county.

The locations, found here, are open to all youth in the community (ages 1-18) for a free meal.

Locations in Multnomah County serving meals include the Gresham Public Library, parks, youth programs and apartment communities.

Locations can also e found by call 2-11- or by texting “Food” or “Comida” t 304-304.

The meals are provided through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with local school districts, non-profit organizations and local, state and federal governments.

