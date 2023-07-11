Another warming trend expected

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Tuesday with cloudy skies over the coast, the lower Columbia River and the metro area. The marine layer will expand a bit more heading into sunrise, but shouldn’t linger as long as it did Monday. Clouds will gradually clear to sunshine around midday, giving way to a warmer afternoon. Temperatures will make a run at 80 degrees. If we come up shy of that mark, we’ll see plenty of 80+ degree readings later this week. A trough of low pressure that brought us a cooler, cloudy Monday is departing to the northeast. This will open up the door to our next warming trend.

Expect to see less and less of the marine layer mid to late week, allowing for temperatures to warm faster. A ridge of high pressure is building over the southwestern United States, bringing extreme heat to portions of California, Nevada and Arizona. This system will stretch northward late this week and into the weekend. As a result, we can anticipate a fairly dramatic warm up Friday-Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s in our western valleys. The hottest day is likely to be Saturday. There are a few indications we could reach the mid 90s. The warm up will be short-lived though as high pressure slides east next week.

As the ridge shifts away from our region, onshore flow will strengthen once again. That surge of marine air will bring widespread clouds back into the region Monday morning, and cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs should only reach the low 80s. Of course if clouds linger into the afternoon, highs may only reach the upper 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

