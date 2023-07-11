Boulder Fire estimated at 237 acres, evacuations remain in place

Boulder Fire
Boulder Fire(NW Incident Management Team 10)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters have made good progress on a wildfire burning in the Mt. Hood National Forest’s Barlow Ranger District.

The Boulder Fire has burned about 237 acres since it started on Saturday, July 8. Officials say the fire is burning in dead and down debris in steep, rugged and alpine-like terrain.

Evacuations due to the fire remain in place. The following areas are under a Level 3 “GO NOW” notice:

  • Little Boulder Lake
  • Boulder Lake campground
  • Bonney Meadow campground
  • Badger Lake campground
  • Camp Windy
  • Post Camp campground

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office will post updates on evacuation levels to their Facebook page.

Officials say firefighters have made good progress on the ground and from the air. Crews on the eastern flank were able to build line directly on the fire’s edge, while crews on the western side removed brush to improve access on existing roadways and scouted locations for contingency lines.

There were no new fire starts reported Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

