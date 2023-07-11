Detectives seek possible person of interest in Cape Meares deadly shooting

Heather Lee Williams
Heather Lee Williams(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are searching for a woman who is considered a witness and person of interest in a homicide that happened in Cape Meares on Saturday.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says just after 10 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Fourth Street Northwest in Cape Meares. When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old Portland-area man dead with several gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Portland man dead, man in custody after shooting in Cape Meares

Johnathan Blake Morriss, 31, of Portland, was identified as a suspect and booked into the Tillamook County Jail.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help locating 41-year-old Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez. The sheriff’s office said Williams fled the home in Cape Meares before authorities arrived and may be in the Portland area.

Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez
Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez(Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)

Williams reportedly has several outstanding warrants for her arrests for unrelated crimes, including a statewide Caution Felony Warrant out of Multnomah County.

Anyone who knows of Williams’ whereabouts should contact Detective Chase Ross at 503-815-3326. If you see Williams, do not approach her, please call 911.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
KPTV File Image
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say
Serial killer Dayton Leroy Rogers, 70, faces a fifth resentencing this week following an...
Oregon serial killer ‘Molalla Forest Murderer’ faces fifth re-sentencing
Crabbing boat recovered by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
15-year-old boy presumed dead after crabbing boat capsizes in Nestucca Bay
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation.
10 arrested during North Portland retail theft operation

Latest News

Suspect charged after 11-year-old killed in 2-car SE Portland crash.
Suspect charged after 11-year-old killed in 2-car SE Portland crash
Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault.
Suspect wanted in Gresham convenience store assault
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wilsonville, police say
Milwaukie officer hit by Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office car during robbery pursuit