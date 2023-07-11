Detectives seek possible person of interest in Cape Meares deadly shooting

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are searching for a woman who is considered a witness and person of interest in a homicide that happened in Cape Meares on Saturday.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says just after 10 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Fourth Street Northwest in Cape Meares. When deputies arrived, they found a 47-year-old Portland-area man dead with several gunshot wounds.

Johnathan Blake Morriss, 31, of Portland, was identified as a suspect and booked into the Tillamook County Jail.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help locating 41-year-old Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez. The sheriff’s office said Williams fled the home in Cape Meares before authorities arrived and may be in the Portland area.

Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez (Tillamook County Sheriff's Office)

Williams reportedly has several outstanding warrants for her arrests for unrelated crimes, including a statewide Caution Felony Warrant out of Multnomah County.

Anyone who knows of Williams’ whereabouts should contact Detective Chase Ross at 503-815-3326. If you see Williams, do not approach her, please call 911.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

